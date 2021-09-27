Michael (Mike) McMahon, Avoca, Sandhill Road, Ballybunion.

A private family funeral will take place for Mike, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Wednesday at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/

Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

House strictly private, please.

Family Information:-Mike will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Aggie, sons Michael, Dan, Brendan and Kevin, daughter Mary, his six grandchildren, brothers Jim, John and Tom, sister Maria (Purtill), the extended McMahon and Kiely families, neighbours and many friends.