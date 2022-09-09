Michael (Mickey Joe) Tangney
Black Valley, Beaufort, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home Killarney on Monday evening from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church Beaufort on Tuesday morning at 10:40am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Cemetery.
Special Requests: Family flowers only please. The Requiem mass for Michael will be live streamed on
