Michael (Mickey) Cronin, Kilcara, Duagh.
Mickey is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and Liam, daughters Breda, Mag, Mary and Triona, sons-in-law Mike, J.J., Alan and Paul, daughters-in-law Imelda and Kathleen, grandchildren Steven, Gary, Ian, Megan, Emma, Alan, Ciarán, Dara, Liam, Chloe, Shane and Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral cortége will depart Mickey’s home on Thursday morning at 10.30am en route to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Requiem Mass will be live streamed https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/
Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
