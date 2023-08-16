The death has occurred of Michael McElligott, Leam, Kilflynn, Kerry
Michael McElligott of Leam, Kilflynn, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 15th August 2023, beloved husband of Patricia and dearest father of Helen, Liz, Annette, Marion, Tom, J.P. & Michael.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Mossie, sisters Mary & Bridget, eighteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at his residence in Leam, Kilflynn (V92P8W3) on Thursday (17th August) from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Parents & Friends (https://www.facebook.com/KerryParentsAndFriends/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
