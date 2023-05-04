Michael Lanigan, The Square, Tarbert, May 5th 2023 (peacefully but unexpectedly at home) in the presence of his family.

Michael, beloved husband of the late Peggy and grandfather of the late Darragh.

Michael will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons Micheál and Ambrose, his sister Stasia,daughters in law Patricia and Noelle, his adored grandchildren Michelle, Conor, Denise, Fiona, Ambrose and Ciaran, his equally adored great-grandchildren Isobelle, Donagh, Jerome, Cillian, Fionn, Noah, Ella, Cara, Autumn, Reuben, Róisín, Maisie, Anna and Saraid, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home, in The Square (V31 P288) on this Sunday evening (May 7th) from 6pm until 8pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Monday morning (May 8th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in the adjoining Chapel Yard.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.