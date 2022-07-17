Michael Joy, Dooks Mountain, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

Waking in Brennen's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening (19th July) between 6pm and 8pm. Requiem mass for Michael Joy will take place in St. James Church, Killorglin on Wednesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on MCN Media St. James Church, Killorglin.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Josephs' Home, Killorglin.

Family Information: Peacefully in St. Josephs' Home Killorglin in the company of his loving wife Betty. Sadly missed by his daughter Jacintha, grand children Roisin and Darragh, son in law Mark, brothers in law, sisters in law relatives and friends.