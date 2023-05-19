Michael Etherton, Bracaragh Caherdaniel died suddenly in his garden at home on 13th May 2023. Beloved husband of 60 years to Mary, will be terribly missed by his family, sons Simon and Nick, his grandchildren Milo, Keir, Grace and Casey, his daughters-in-law Amelia and Manju, sister-in-law Alex and all his many friends and colleagues around the world.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Bracaragh, EirCode V93 K763 on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Crohan's Church, Caherdaniel on Tuesday for mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey Island Cemetery. The funeral mass can viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/caherdaniel. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oxfam Ireland.