Advertisement

Michael Dominic O' Brien

Nov 7, 2021 10:11 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Dominic O' Brien

St. John's Park Tralee

Reposing at The Fuchsia Room, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee Monday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm

Funeral Cortege will depart Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee Tuesday morning at 9.00am to arrive at St. John's Church Tralee t 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial will take place after wards in New Rath Cemetery

Mass will be live streamed www.St.Johns.ie

 

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus