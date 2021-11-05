Michael Dominic O' Brien

St. John's Park Tralee

Reposing at The Fuchsia Room, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee Monday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm

Funeral Cortege will depart Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee Tuesday morning at 9.00am to arrive at St. John's Church Tralee t 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial will take place after wards in New Rath Cemetery

Mass will be live streamed www.St.Johns.ie