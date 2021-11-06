Michael Cronin, Carker, Scartaglen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila (Née Collins), son Seán, daughters Greta (Dwan) and Belinda (O'Donovan), sons-in-law Peter and Stevie and daughter-in-law Mairéad, grandchildren Sophie, Jack, Oisín, Grace and Juliet, extended family, neighbours, friends and members of the Irish Angus Cattle Society. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen this evening from 4pm until 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Michael Cronin will take place on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.