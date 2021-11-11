Michael (Bud) Keating New Street, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm for family & friends. Removal will take place from Michael's home on Monday morning to the O'Connell Memorial Church for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Special Requests: House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to St Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Advertisement

Predeceased by his sister Mary & his brothers Tim & Maurice. Beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of John, Mary Loyola, Tim, Lucy, Caitriona & Paula & cherished brother of Lucy. Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.