Michael Barry, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, on August 23rd, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (née Behan) and brother of the late Bill, Patrick and Noreen. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Billy and Mikey, daughters Olivia and Anita, grandchildren Christopher, Jamie, Sarah, Naoise, Dylan, Shaoifrá and Libby, brothers John, Richard and Jimmy, sisters Joan Moloney and Bernie Quinn, son-in-law Kieran Tagney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Saturday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. A Humanist service for Michael will be celebrated at Lyons Funeral Home, on Sunday at 1.00 p.m (all welcome), followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.