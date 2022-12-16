McDonald, Peggie (Margaret), (née Murphy) – 16th December 2022, (Donaghmede and formerly of Currow, Co. Kerry), peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at TLC Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Dessie and loving mother of Collette, Garry, Paul, Cherrie, Emer and Suzanne. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, beloved grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours and all her friends and carers in TLC Carton. Predeceased by her sister Nora.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock on Monday afternoon, 19th December, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the church of St. Benedict's, Grangepark, arriving for 10 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Tuesday morning, 20th December, at 10am via the following link

https://click.pstmrk.it/2ts/stbenedicts-stmonicas.ie%2Flive-stb%2F/6F6scDUN/QD1j/rapNq7dSuH