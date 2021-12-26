Maurice Murphy Senior, Banna Road, Ardfert.
Predeceased by his father Maurice, mother Bridget, sister Elizabeth (Lil), brothers Tom and Bart.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie and much loved father to Breda,Maurice, Deirdre and Niall, Son in law Shane Herbert, Kilflynn and cherished grandchildren Ciara,Sophie Mai and Óisín, sisters Julie and Kathleen, brother Christy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law. Nieces and Nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his home at Banna Rd, Ardfert this evening (Mon Dec 27th) from 6-8pm for family and close friends only.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert on Tuesday for requiem mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in Ardfert New Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Palliative Care.
Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/
