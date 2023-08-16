Maurice “Mossie” Kelly of the Kerries, Tralee, died peacefully on 14th August 2023, beloved son of the late Maurice & Frances and dear brother of the late George. Sadly missed by Josephine and the Hicks Family, the extended Kelly, Breen and Moriarty families, his wonderful neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kerins O’Rahilly GAA Club, Strand Street, Tralee (V92PY2C) on Wednesday (16th August) from 6 pm to 9 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mossie will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.