Maurice McCarthy, Deerpark, Lixnaw.
Reposing at Buckley Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw tomorrow from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral Arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw at 10.45am on Saturday morning where the requiem mass for Maurice Mc Carthy will be celebrated at 11am
Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie
Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.
No flowers please.
