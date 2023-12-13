Advertisement

Maurice McCarthy

Dec 14, 2023 08:28 By receptionradiokerry
Maurice McCarthy

Maurice McCarthy, Deerpark, Lixnaw.

Advertisement

Reposing at Buckley Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw tomorrow from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral Arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw at 10.45am on Saturday morning where the requiem mass for Maurice Mc Carthy will be celebrated at 11am
Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie
Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.
No flowers please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus