Maurice Fitzgerald, Bristol, England and formerly of Dirrah, Sneem.

Predeceased by his wife BB, daughter Bridie, brothers Mick, Jim & John and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his grandsons Brian & Adrian, great-grandson Damien and brother Tom. Fondly remembered by Tom, Lin, Devon, TJ & PJ and all his other nephews & nieces and friends in England.

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Friday, March 25th, from 6 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 26th, at 11.00 a.m. with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Maurice's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Advertisement

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.