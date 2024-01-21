Maureen Quinn nee Flavin of Dirha Cottages, Listowel

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (22nd January) from 5 to 7 pm. Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.30 am in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information:

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mickey), cherished mother of Mike, John, Pat, Eugene and dear sister of Margaret (Sweeney) & Denis.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sarah, Lesley, Shelly, Elissa, Eimear, Sarah, Paudie & Aidan, her thirteen great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Martha, Liz & Tina, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.