Maureen O' Brien née O' Shea

Maureen O' Brien nee O' Shea, late of Knockgloss More, Camp and St. Brendan's Park, Tralee.

Predeceased by beloved husband Jimmy and brother Denis. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by children Ger Copper and Aileen Rush, grandchildren, Bryan, Daire, Aoife, Sarah and Laoise, Sons - in - law Tom and Sean, sister Noreen O' Toole, sisters - in - law, nephews, niece Moira and relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Rose Room at Hogan’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 7PM to 8PM.

Arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church Tralee at 10:30am for 11:00am requiem mass on Thursday morning.

Mass will be live streamed at www.stbrendansparishtralee.org

Burial afterward in Old Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Sean or John at Hogan's Funeral Home.