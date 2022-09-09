Maureen (Mary Josephine) Foley, Killorglin and Formally of Cherry Field Avenue, Dublin.

Maureen (Mary Josephine) Foley in the tender care of the sisters and staff of St Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin, Co. Kerry (formerly of Cherry field Ave, Dublin). Deeply regretted by her sisters Vera, Una and Margaret, her brother Fr Dermot, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Seán, Liam and Christie.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral will arrive at St James' Church, Killorglin, on Monday, 12th Sept, at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday the 13th September at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/kilorglin-st-james-church