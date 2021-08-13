Maureen Hayes (nee Mc Carthy)

Tubrid Killorglin and formerly of Callinafercy Milltown
Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church Beaufort at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort
House Strictly Private Please
In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people in the Church and only members of the household.
