Maura Healy nee Egan, Ouvanes, Kilgarvan, Co.Kerry
Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Sunday May 1st, from 6pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday May 2nd to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
