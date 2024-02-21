The death has occurred of
Maudie McCarthy
(née McCarthy)
Maudie McCarthy (nee McCarthy) Ballygarron, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Ardagh, Causeway, Co. Kerry, died on February 21st, 2024. Beloved wife of Ted, dearest mother of Kelly, Eoin, Tadgh and Conor, sister of John, Eileen, Jim and the late Angela and Stephen.
Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ava, Oran, Erin, Millie, Méabh and Oscar, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Christine, Tadgh’s partner Joyce, Conor’s partner Lisa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6.00p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Purification, Churchill,
V92 AK60, on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Maudie will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Realt Na Mara cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
