The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan née O'Driscoll, Reen, Ballinskelligs who passed away in the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 surrounded by her heartbroken family. Pre-deceased by her parents Timothy and Nora O Driscoll and brother- in-law Nealie Curran. She is sadly missed by her loving family, her son Liam, daughter Colette, partner Paddy, son-in-law Shane, brothers Michael and Donie, sisters Bridget and Colette, sisters-in-law Mary, Phil and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday evening (April 26th) from 6pm-8-30pm. Arriving to St Michael's Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs on Saturday morning (April 27th) for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery, Ballinskelligs.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

Mass will be livestreamed:

Advertisement

https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs