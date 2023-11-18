Mary O’Carroll, Hoffman Terrace, Tralee and formerly of Puleen, Tarbert. Passed peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Listowel Community Hospital, on Thursday 16th November 2023. Predeceased by her brother William (Bill). Mary will be sadly missed by her sister Rosario, brothers Dick and Michael, sister in law Ann, nieces Aisling and Niamh. Fondly remembered by her relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on Sunday, 19th November, from 5-7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, 20th November, at 1.30pm followed by interment in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Requiem Mass for Mary will be live-streamed on the following link: Live Services from Tarbert Church - St. Mary's, Tarbert, Co. Kerry (stmarystarbert.com)

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Listowel Community Hospital.