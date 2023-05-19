Mary McCarthy, 8 Davitts Place, Kenmare. On the 20th of May, 2023, Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Mary. Loving sister of John, Pat, Peg (O'Sullivan), Joan (O' Brien) and the late Bill. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law Liam and Dempsey, sisters-in-law Marion, Betty and Noreen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many great friends especially Margaret and Breda.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Monday evening (May 22nd) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm, with Rosary at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Tuesday morning (May 23rd) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to M.S. Kerry or Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.