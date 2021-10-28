Mary Mc Auliffe formerly Halpin née White

Reacashla, Brosna, Co. Kerry.
Who passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, October 29th 2021 at University Hospital Kerry.
Mary is very sadly missed by her daughter Marie, son Pat, son-in-law Shaun, Pat’s partner Katherine, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchildren Niamh, Kieran, Christopher, Anthony, Erin and Liam, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
(Mary is predeceased by her son John and grand-daughter Anne-Marie)
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale.Family and friends are welcome to visit on Monday from 5.30 p.m.
Removal at 6.30 p.m. to Church of The Assumption, Knockaclarig, arriving at 7.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Brosna New Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation or The Irish Cancer Society.
