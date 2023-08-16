The death has occurred of Mary Lynch (née Keating) Ballygologue Park, Listowel, Kerry

Mary Lynch (nee Keating) Ballygologue Park, Listowel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Knockenagh, Listowel and Dirra Cottages, died peacefully on August 16th, 2023, beloved mother of Ann, Tom, Pat and Joe.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (August 17th) from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.

House strictly private please.