Mary Griffin (nee Daly), Killeen Gortatlea, Tralee Co. Kerry and formerly of Croom Co. Limerick.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral home Firies on Sunday evening between 5-8pm. Funeral cortege for Mary will arrive at St Therese & St Colmcille's church Currans on Monday morning at 10:45am, followed by 11 o'clock mass. Burial will take place afterwards in New Ardcrone Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Eamon O'Connor Funeral Director 086-6025457

Family Information: Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family:-husband John, daughter Lorraine , son Gerard, grand-daughter Eve. brothers Con and John and sister Eileen.

Father in law Michael, son in law Paul, daughter in law Kathy. brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her parents Essie and John Joe Daly.

May she rest in Peace.