Mary Dineen née O Leary, West End, Rathmore and formerly of Knockmanagh, Killarney.

Beloved wife and best friend of the late Joe Dineen, MRCVS. Predeceased by her siblings Patrick (Lissivigeen), Mick and Matt (Knockmanagh), Aongus (Cork), Jerry and John (Worcester, USA), Kate (Gattabawn), Anne (Killarney) and Peg (Rathmore). Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Huge gratitude to the wonderful staff at Heatherlee Nursing Home for caring for Mary in her final months.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Thurs 23rd Dec) from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Mary's funeral cortége will leave O'Keeffe's Funeral Home on Friday at 10.30am travelling to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore, for her Requiem Mass at 11am,

followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.rathmoreparish.ie