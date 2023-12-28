Mary Agnes O'Keeffe,(née Moynihan)Presbytery View, Rathmore, Co Kerry

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore, Friday 29th of December from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Mary’s funeral cartage will leave her residence Saturday 30th December, at 9:15am for requiem mass at 10am in St Josephs Church, Rathmore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Family Information: Predeceased by her Husband Tim, her sisters Nora and Kathleen and her grandchildren John & Doireann. Dear mother of Gerard, Kieran, Shane, Louie, Pádraig, Siobhán and Sheila. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Pat Joe, sister Peggy, daughters in law Lisa, Kay and Fiona, sons in law Stephen and Cathal and Louie’s Partner Edwina, grandchildren Cian, Gearóid, Darragh, Cathal, Grace, Freya, Miriam, Tim, Iona, Siún, Liam and Rían, brother-in-law Sean, sister in law Kathy, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace