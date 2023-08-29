Advertisement

Aug 29, 2023 15:33 By receptionradiokerry
Marina Huggard,  Seaview Cottage, Waterville, Co Kerry.

Lying in repose at St Michael's Church Waterville on Wednesday evening( August 30th) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm.  Funeral service for Marina Hjuggard will be celebrated  on Thursday (August 31st) at 12 noon followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.   Family Information: On August 27th 2023, in the wonderful care of her friends at Caherciveen Community Hospital. Held in great affection by all who knew her.

