Marina Huggard, Seaview Cottage, Waterville, Co Kerry.
Advertisement
Lying in repose at St Michael's Church Waterville on Wednesday evening( August 30th) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral service for Marina Hjuggard will be celebrated on Thursday (August 31st) at 12 noon followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family Information: On August 27th 2023, in the wonderful care of her friends at Caherciveen Community Hospital. Held in great affection by all who knew her.
Recommended
Tesco Express Tralee to be renovatedAug 29, 2023 15:09
Jabeur Gets US Open UnderwayAug 29, 2023 13:30
Axworthy Confident Performances Will Pay OffAug 29, 2023 13:28
Lukaku On Loan To RomaAug 29, 2023 13:27
Four people in Kerry waiting longer than six months for HSE counsellingAug 29, 2023 13:19