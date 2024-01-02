The death has occurred of Margaret Smith (née Hayes), 1 Bru Na Sinsear, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. Margaret sadly passed away peacefully in the tender and wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, on 28th December, 2023. Reunited with her late husband Alan. Predeceased by her mother Nellie, father Dan and her brother Denis. Deeply regretted by her daughter Helen and son Seamus, brothers Dan Joe, Ben and Michael, and sister Kathleen. Adored by her grandchildren Archie, Ruby and Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday 4th January 2024, from 5.30-7 pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday 5th January at 11 am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret's Requiem Mass can be viewed live using the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore