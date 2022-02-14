Margaret ‘Peggy’ O'Sullivan née O'Reilly, Kings Park, Killarney and formerly of Lower Reen, Kenmare and London.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.