Margaret ‘Peggy’ O'Sullivan née O'Reilly, Kings Park, Killarney and formerly of Lower Reen, Kenmare and London.
Advertisement
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral.
Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Recommended
Person interviewed by Gardaí in connection with criminal damage graffiti at Kenmare ChurchFeb 15, 2022 17:02
Two Kerry venues honoured at wedding venue awardsFeb 14, 2022 13:02
Over 100 fines for illegal parking on night of Kerry/ Dublin game in TraleeFeb 16, 2022 10:02
Sale of Ballybunion's Golf Hotel completed but no re-opening date confirmedFeb 15, 2022 13:02
Yellow wind warning issued for Kerry ahead of Storm DudleyFeb 16, 2022 08:02