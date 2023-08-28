Margaret 'Peggy' Betts née Lynch of Castleview, Fenit died peacefully on 26th August 2023, beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Leslie, Stephen, Ian & Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jackie, daughters-in-law Carol, Kim, Tracey & Andrea, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (31st August) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Peggy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.