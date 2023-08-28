Advertisement

Margaret 'Peggy' Betts née Lynch

Margaret 'Peggy' Betts née Lynch of Castleview, Fenit died peacefully on 26th August 2023, beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Leslie, Stephen, Ian & Anthony.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jackie, daughters-in-law Carol, Kim, Tracey & Andrea, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (31st August) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Peggy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

