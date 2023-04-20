Advertisement

Margaret (Peg) Hogan, Nee O'Connor

Apr 22, 2023 09:04 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret (Peg) Hogan, Nee O'Connor, Mullin, Scartaglen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass for Margaret (Peg) Hogan, Nee O'Connor will take place on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

