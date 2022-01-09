Margaret (Peg) Cahillane, Droum West, Glenbeigh

Requiem mass for Margaret (Peg) will take place on Wednesday 12th at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on MCN media St. James Church Glenbeigh.

Cremation will take place at 3pm on the 12th at Island Crematorium. This service will also be live streamed by clicking on the link at Island Crematorium.

Sadly missed by sisters Virgi and Josie, nephews, nieces, family and friends.