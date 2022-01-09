Margaret (Peg) Cahillane, Droum West, Glenbeigh
Requiem mass for Margaret (Peg) will take place on Wednesday 12th at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on MCN media St. James Church Glenbeigh.
Cremation will take place at 3pm on the 12th at Island Crematorium. This service will also be live streamed by clicking on the link at Island Crematorium.
Advertisement
Sadly missed by sisters Virgi and Josie, nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Recommended
KCC asked to contact operators of GPS satellites about mountain passJan 10, 2022 13:01
Five Kerry schools hoping to reach Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finalsJan 9, 2022 15:01
Number of families seeking legal redress from Kerry CAMHS expected to doubleJan 10, 2022 13:01
Planning sought for seven new wind turbines in North KerryJan 10, 2022 09:01
Pop-up PCR test centre in Killarney to open tomorrowJan 10, 2022 09:01