Margaret (Mags) Dowling nee McMahon

Apr 19, 2024
Margaret (Mags) Dowling nee McMahon

Margaret (Mags) Dowling nee McMahon of Church Street, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday, April 22nd from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret (Mags) Dowling will be celebrated at 10:00am.

Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Mass will be live streamed on stjohns.ie.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

All Enquires to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

