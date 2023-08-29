Lena Kerrisk, Inch, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of Our Lady Of Lourdes Care Facility, Kicummin. Beloved daughter of the late Ellen and Patrick, loving sister of the late Jeremiah, Nora Counihan (Tralee) and Canon Patrick (Cardiff) and much loved aunt of the late Bernadette. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, nieces Margaret and Eileen, nephews Liam and John, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, many friends and the staff and residents at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility. "May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.00pm Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Lena will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin.