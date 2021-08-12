Klaus Schmidtke 

Aurich, Germany and formerly of Ballygarrett, Camp and Cloghaneanode, Castlegregory.
Klaus will be brought home to Ireland in the near future.
Beloved husband of the late Lisa Schmidtke and dear father of Veronika and Barbara, granddad of Benedikt, Kathrin and Thomas, Inga, Christopher and David and great granddad of little Cian Jonathan.
