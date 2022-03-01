Advertisement

Kitty Healy née Cahill

Kitty Healy née Cahill, Knockancore, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Aeneas and much loved mother of Tommy, Gerald, Julie and Triona. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Helen, her 8 grandchildren Katie, Jennifer, Laura, Eanna, T.J., Ryan, Abdullah and Jamal, sisters Helen and Sheila (USA), sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her sisters Nora and Breeda Mai.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30 pm.  Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.  HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin

