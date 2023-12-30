The death has occurred of Kevin O'Dea, Six Crosses, Cranny, Clare / Kilrush, Clare.

Unexpectedly at home, deeply, missed by his parents, Gerry and Kay (nee McElligott) Tarbert, his loving brothers and sisters, Anthony, Vincent, Alan, Theresa, and Claire. His beloved partner Ellen and his children, Kaylan, Layla, Willa and M.J. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and close circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing this Sunday evening 31st December at St. Mary's Church Cranny (V15 N156) from 4:30pm with prayers at 7 o’clock.

Requiem mass this Monday 1st January at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Local Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Mass can be viewed only on the day on the following website: https://ipcamlive.com/crannychurch