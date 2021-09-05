Kathleen Sheahan (Nee Shanahan) Knocknagorna, Athea, County Limerick and formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane

Requiem Mass for Kathleen will take place on Wednesday at 12noon in Saint Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.

Burial after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea

Enquiries to Kellys Undertakers, Athea

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the dedicated care of the staff of the Rehab Unit, St. Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her loving husband Seán. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Mike, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Eoin & Aoife, sister Peggy Kinlough, brothers Richie & Jerry, sisters-in-law Mary & Marian, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.