Kathleen Myers (née Brosnan) College Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Kilbanivane, Castleisland. Peacefully, on August 31st 2023, in the presence of her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin. Beloved wife of the late Timmy. Sadly missed by her loving family Seán, Billy, Timmy, Joan, Niall and Gerard, daughters-in-law Ann, Rosemary, Anne Marie, Lorraine and Gerard's partner Yvonne, son-in-law Jerome, her adored fifteen grandchildren, brother Stevie, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Gretta, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Jimmy and Mossie, sister Mary and her nieces Eileen and Siobhán.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence at College Road on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Joseph's Nursing Home or Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home