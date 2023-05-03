May 5, 2023 11:05

Kathleen (Kitty) Murphy née O Connell, Emlaghpheasta, Portmagee. Waking this evening in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Kathleen (Kitty) Murphy née O Connell will take place tomorrow Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia.