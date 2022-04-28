Joseph O'Leary, Ballydesmond Village, on April the 28th, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Joseph, beloved husband of the late Hannah Mary and loving father to son John, daughters Margaret O'Sullivan (Curraheen), Eileen Murphy (Caherdaniel), Joananne Crowley (Ballymacelligott), Maureen Clogan (Ballydesmond). Deeply mourned by his loving family, daughter-in-law Noreen (née Scollard), sons-in-law Michael, John, Maurice and Denis and eight adoring grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at his residence from 6pm to 8pm on Friday the 29th of April. Removal from the family home on Saturday at 11:40 for requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.