Advertisement

Joseph O'Leary

Apr 29, 2022 08:04 By receptionradiokerry
Joseph O'Leary

Joseph O'Leary, Ballydesmond Village, on April the 28th, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Joseph, beloved husband of the late Hannah Mary and loving father to son John, daughters Margaret O'Sullivan (Curraheen), Eileen Murphy (Caherdaniel), Joananne Crowley (Ballymacelligott), Maureen Clogan (Ballydesmond). Deeply mourned by his loving family, daughter-in-law Noreen (née Scollard), sons-in-law Michael, John, Maurice and Denis and eight adoring grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.  Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Advertisement

Reposing at his residence from 6pm to 8pm on Friday the 29th of April. Removal from the family home on Saturday at 11:40 for requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus