Johnny Cosgrove, Glash, Kiskeam (Ex Newmarket Co-Op), passed away peacefully on February 4th 2024, in the tender loving care of the staff of Mallow General Hospital. Son of the late John and Nell, brother of the late Jerry, Noreen and Ben and uncle of the late John O’Leary and Andy Cosgrove. Sadly missed by his brother Paddy, sister Bridie (O’ Leary), nephews, especially his nephews Daniel O’ Leary and his wife Nicola and David O’ Leary and his partner Linda, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law Ger, sisters-in-law Jean, Margaret and Betty, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of good friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Kiskeam on Wednesday (February 7th) from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam. Requiem Mass on Thursday (February 8th) at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballydesmond Cemetery. Johnny’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/kiskeam.