John (Sean) Walsh, Spa Road, Tralee and formerly of Derrycoosh, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and dear father of Sean, Sharon, Caroline, Elizabeth, Jacqueline and Maria. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, son-in-law Padraig, daughter-in-law Nichola, brothers and sisters Tommy, Martin, Pat, Delia, Maureen, Kathleen and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for John (Sean) will be celebrated at 10am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.