John Seán O'Sullivan
Upper Ballycasheen, Killarney and late of Crossmount, Kilgarvan
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care
