John Seán O'Sullivan

Upper Ballycasheen, Killarney and late of Crossmount, Kilgarvan

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care