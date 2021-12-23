Advertisement

John Seán O' Sullivan

Dec 24, 2021 16:12 By receptionradiokerry
John Seán O' Sullivan

John Seán O'Sullivan

Upper Ballycasheen, Killarney and late of Crossmount, Kilgarvan

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care

