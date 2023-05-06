John O’Callaghan, Racecourse Road, Tralee and formerly of Taur, Cork. John is pre-deceased by his father Seán (Popeye) and mother Maggie. John, beloved husband of Dolores and adored father of Maggie May (and his unborn granddaughter affectionately pet named Gobnet by John), Annie, Jack and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons, brothers Denis, Batt, Patrick and Hugh, sisters Mary and Julia, Maggie May’s partner Karan, Annie’s partner Tim, Jack’s partner Neasa and Paddy’s partner Amy, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, his wonderful colleagues at Kerry Agribusiness and Kerry Group, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence V92 KV1H on Monday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. A private cremation will take place for John at the Island Crematorium, Cork on Wednesday at 12 noon. John’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

In John’s memory his family have asked that family and friends spend time with loved ones, go for a walk, have a coffee and cherish the time they have together. They have also asked that in lieu of flowers, family and friends would make a donation to a charity of their choice that supports the natural environment and wildlife.