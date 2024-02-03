Advertisement

John Murphy

Feb 3, 2024 11:43 By receptionradiokerry
John Murphyn of Nohovaldaly, Rathmore, passed peacefully, on the 31st January 2024. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary, brother Tim and sister Hannah Mary. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and close circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Private Rosary at Pat Moynihan's residence, Nohovaldaly, on Sunday, 4th February. Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Monday, 5th Feb., from 6pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, on Tuesday, 6th Feb., at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

